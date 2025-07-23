Majid Majidi arrives in Mumbai to finalize new drama Elephant Man with Kaash Entertainment

World-renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, acclaimed for cinematic gems like Children of Heaven and Baran, has arrived in Mumbai to finalise an upcoming drama project with Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah & Himanshu Gandhi of Kaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the banner. & Producer behind the blockbuster hit Shershaah.

The emotionally rich drama will be a powerful Indo-Iranian collaboration, co-produced by Aakash & Vega Garg of True Aura Films. The project aims to blend Majidi’s globally celebrated humanist storytelling with the heart and soul of Indian cinema.

Pre-production meetings are in full swing, with key discussions underway to finalise the script, casting, and schedule. The project is expected to go on floors later this year.

This landmark collaboration marks a cultural and creative synergy that has already generated buzz in both Indian and international film circles. An official announcement is expected shortly.