Major actor Adivi Sesh meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, unveils film’s slogan

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, Defence Minister, Shri. Rajnath Singh unveiled a slogan #JaanDoongaDeshNahi for the film #Major starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee M Manjrekar. Actor Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka met the Defence Minister in Delhi.

‘Major’ is one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks. As the film is inching closer to its release, piquing interests of the audience across quarters, the makers had the honour of a special meeting with Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh.

Actor Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi wherein the team showed the trailer of the film and discussed the story of the national hero. Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role of Major Sandeep in the film.

Rajnath Singh unveiled the slogan of the film. The words ‘Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi’ in tricoloured font were set against a pure white canvas. These words are the fundamental philosophy by which Major Sandeep lived. The slogan highlights his spirit and the emotion by which he saw the world. For him, the country always came first.

During the course of interaction, the Defence Minister appreciated the team for their efforts. He congratulated Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh for presenting the story of a brave hero of India. The makers would soon be organising a special screening for the Defence Minister and his family.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, ‘Major’ traces the varied phases of the beloved soldier’s life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.