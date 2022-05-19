Major Adivi Sesh shares his thoughts on box-office with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj

Ever since the trailer of Adivi Sesh’s Major was released, people have been impressed with the humble attitude of this good looking actor.

At an event held during the promotions of the film, Sesh tackled a difficult question with utmost ease and humility. He was asked for his views on the Box Office clash of Major with 2 big ticket films, Kamal Hassan’s Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. Adivi stated that, “I think practically speaking, we are the biggest film in Telugu, Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi but while there are big fish in the sea, we are the goldfish.”

The answer left the audience cheering for this actor who is all set to take the BO with storm for the upcoming film Major which will release Pan India on June 3, 2022.