Major trailer launched at a grand event in Hyderabad

After much anticipation and excitement, the trailer for one of the most awaited films of the year Major launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, amidst the presence of producer and Superstar Mahesh Babu and actors Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and director Sashi Kiran Tikka amongst others.

Riding high on emotions, the gripping trailer scales the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.

Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond the tragic death at the Mumbai attacks, the trailer offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation!

Earlier, the makers and cast engaged with media in Mumbai and Delhi for special previews of the trailer that received a roaring response adding to the curiosity for the film.

Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifices love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, Major narrates the tale of our beloved hero.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.