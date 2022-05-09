Major trailer: Saiee M Manjrekar leaves a huge mark

Tracing the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his heroic act of bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the makers of ‘Major’ earlier today launched the hard-hitting trailer of the film.

While Adivi Sesh, headlines the film and steps into the shoes of the courageous army officer, the gorgeous Saiee M Manjrekar leaves a lasting impression as she journeys from a school girl to a married woman in the film, with ease and grace.

Saiee was last seen in Dabangg 3 and Ghani, both of which won her encouraging reviews, she now takes her performance to the next level with ‘Major’, as audiences will witness different shades and enjoy the full spectrum of her talent as a performer.

With ‘Ghani’, Saiee brought a strong female perspective to a sport’s film and in her own way brought sweetness, innocence and positivity to the boxing drama. In ‘Major’ she now makes audiences empathize with her and the rollercoaster of emotions she undergoes as a wife of a major.

It is also quite refreshing to see the chemistry Saiee shares with Adivi Sesh, as they journey from being young people in love to a married couple faced with a deadly predicament.

While the trailer of ‘Major’ that launched in Hyderabad today has created quite the stir in industry circles, we can’t wait to see more of Saiee M Manjrekar who makes an impact with the few glimpses we caught of her!