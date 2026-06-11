Makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga hosted special screening for partition veterans in Delhi

Ahead of its theatrical release this Friday, the makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga hosted a special screening of the film for Partition veterans in Delhi on 8 June 2026. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film’s themes of displacement, separation, resilience, and hope resonated deeply with the audience, making the evening both emotional and memorable.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga has steadily garnered attention for its evocative storytelling and soulful music. The film tells a moving tale of love, longing, identity, and belonging, set against one of the most defining chapters in the region’s history. As anticipation for the film continues to build, its music has also struck a chord with audiences.

The special screening was organised as a tribute to a generation whose lived experiences continue to inspire countless others. Following the screening, several Partition veterans and their families shared deeply personal reflections, many recalling stories passed down through generations. One attendee shared, “My grandfather, my grandmother, they used to tell us that this is how it happened, how they first went from Pakistan to Amritsar, then from Amritsar they came to Delhi.” Another reflected on the painful reality of displacement, saying, “A lot of things were left behind. We left everything there. My father had a motorcycle then, a brand new one; we hadn’t even put a nameplate on it yet. We had to leave it behind. We thought we’ll come back.”

Many in attendance spoke of how the film brought back memories and emotions associated with one of the most defining chapters in their families’ histories. One guest remarked, “I was born in ‘47 and that was when we were moving back. So it’s more the stories from parents and siblings.” Another audience member described the film as “really, really very impactful. Each minute, so emotional.” Several veterans praised the film’s sensitive and heartfelt portrayal of displacement, loss, and resilience, while others expressed how emotionally they connected with its themes of hope, belonging, and human endurance.

The conversations after the screening were filled with emotion, reflection, and remembrance. From personal stories to moments mirrored on screen, the evening became a heartwarming experience layered with meaning and memories.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.