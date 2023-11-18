Malaika Arora calls Alizeh’s debut in Farrey captivating and exceptional with a heartwarming note

Right from the trailer of Farrey, Alizeh has been receiving praise from the industry. Many lauded her raw and natural performance, now with the film releasing and the special screenings started, the first word of mouth for Farrey is strong. Especially, Alizeh seems to have impressed many, and Malaika Arora is one of them. Malaika who saw the film, penned a sweet note rooting for the amazing job Alizeh has done in Farrey.

Calling her performance exceptional, Malaika wrote…

“Alizeh, witnessing your remarkable journey from our tiny tomboy leading the next-gen pack in the family to the captivating natural beauty in front of the camera has filled my heart with warmth and joy. Your performance in Farrey is exceptional, showcasing your impeccable talent. Choosing such a special film and adding the magic of your confidence to it has made it even more special. You’ve not only made your parents proud but all of us as well. You’ve set a high standard for all your brothers and sisters to aspire to in life. All the best to our accomplished young lady and the entire cast of the film. Watch Farrey in theatres, November 24.”

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The high-school thriller drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit. Farrey releases in theatres on 24th November 2023.