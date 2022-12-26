Malaikottai Valiban: Mohanlal reveals title of his film with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to direct his upcoming movie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film has been titled Malaikottai Valiban, which roughly translates to ‘young man of Malaikottai’.

“Presenting to you the title of my upcoming movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery – ‘Malaikottai Valiban,’” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing the title poster.

This film has created quite an interest among fans of Malayalam cinema. Lijo has carved a niche for himself with his edgy, unconventional style of storytelling that plays up complexities of the human mind. His movies are usually psychological thrillers and action entertainers.

The makers have not revealed any significant detail about Malaikottai Valiban yet, However, Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj recently added fuel to the buzz by sharing his excitement about the project.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, meanwhile, is waiting for the theatrical release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty in the lead role.