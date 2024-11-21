Malavika Mohanan and Prabhas to shoot a romantic song for The Raja Saab

The most desirable actor Malavika Mohanan who is carving her name in the pan-India cinema with her remarkable performances so far is set to mark her Telugu debut in the upcoming film, The Raja Saab. The actress will be seen romancing pan-India superstar and box office king, Prabhas. Fans are eagerly anticipating to witness the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Malavika and Prabhas and their pairing has already sparked immense curiosity and excitement among audiences. According to a source, the duo will soon be shooting for a romantic song.

“Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab. The song’s shooting will take place in Europe around January and February,” revealed the source close to the production house.

The Raja Saab is touted to be a horror-comedy and is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Maruthii. It will also star Niddhi Agerwal as another female lead.

Malavika began her career with notable performances across different regional film industries- from her debut in Pattam Pole (2013) to her impactful roles in films like Christy (2023) and Thangalaan (2024). The actress recently debuted in Bollywood, playing the lead in Yudhra alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from The Raja Saab, Malavika also stars alongside Karthi in the spy thriller, Sardar 2.