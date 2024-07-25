Malavika Mohanan steals the spotlight in a gorgeous red saree during Thangalaan promotions

During the promotions for the much-anticipated film Thangalaan, Malavika Mohanan stole the show in a stunning red saree! The actress, known for her incredible talent and grace, turned heads with her elegant outfit, which showcased her breathtaking beauty.

In Thangalaan, Malavika plays Aarathi, a sorceress whose visuals and portrayal will send shivers down your spine. As the driving force behind the film’s plot, her role is pivotal and anticipated by a lot of people. Based on just the trailer alone, this avatar from Malavika has already become a fan favorite. Her ability to bring such depth and intensity to Aarathi promises a performance that will for sure captivate the audience.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Malavika Mohanan’s full performance, and her recent appearance in the red saree has only added to the buzz. With the film’s release drawing near, the excitement among fans has reached an all-time high, making the wait for Thangalaan even more thrilling.

Thangalaan is scheduled to be released in theaters on 15th August 2024 and will be featured in conventional 2D and 3D formats.