Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana to start streaming on Sony LIV from 13th June

Get ready to lace up and laugh out loud! After winning hearts in theatres, Alappuzha Gymkhana, a knockout blend of sports, comedy, and drama, is stepping into the OTT ring, streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from 13th June.

The story follows Jojo Johnson (Naslen), a laid-back college student who signs up for boxing, not out of passion, but to sneak into college through the sports quota. But things turn sharp when he and his equally clueless friends meet with their tough-as-nails coach Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), who’s all about grit, grind, and real punches. What begins as a shortcut quickly becomes a journey of sweat, self-discovery, and spirited camaraderie.

Speaking about the role, Naslen shared, “Playing Jojo Johnson in Alappuzha Gymkhana was an exhilarating experience. I got to tap into my own vulnerabilities and strengths to bring this character to life. I’m so grateful to be a part of this project and hope it connects with audiences across the country through its OTT release on Sony LIV.”

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery, the film boasts a dynamic cast including Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan who all bring charm and chaos in equal measure.