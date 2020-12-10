Mallika Dua returns to the big screen with Indoo Ki Jawani as the loveable and feisty Sonal

Mallika Dua is back on the big screens with the much-awaited film, Indoo Ki Jawani. A digital creator, entertainer, and comedian, Mallika was amongst the first ones to establish a career in this field, and while her first-ever video continues to rake in a lot of love from the audiences, the same is the case with the latest one as well. Apart from being a comedian and influencer, she is also an actress and a writer.

With so many feathers to her hat, Mallika has always managed to be relatable and sassy, as far as her outings are concerned, and we are hoping to see more of that in Indoo Ki Jawani as well. Mallika plays the role of Sonal in the film, Indoo’s (Kiara Advani) know it all friend who loves to give gyaan about love, life, and everything in between. Much like her real self, the reel her is also just as loveable and it is going to be quite an interesting aspect to look out for in the movie.

Interestingly, Mallika has always wanted to be an actress and with her roles on screen, she has surely entertained the audiences and will continue doing so. When she was first narrated the script, it was an instant yes from the comedian aka actress aka writer. Sonal’s is a character that strongly resonates with Mallika, and in fact, is one that is sure to be well-received for the nature of it. Mallika has worked in The Trip, The Office, and films including the likes of Hindi Medium, Zero, Namaste England, among others and has proven her mettle as an actor, just fine.

Indoo Ki Jawani is not just the tale of love and romance but also has added action, adventure, and so much more. Indoo Gupta is a 23-year-old, caught between being modern while also being assertive about traditions and inborn values, but when things go wrong with her boyfriend Satish, we see a drastic change follow, one that even she wouldn’t have thought of. After her heartbreak, we are introduced to her best friend Sonal, played by none other than Mallika Dua.

Talking about it, Mallika Dua adds, “Not many people know that I have studied acting and I am essentially an actor before anything else. It’s just that se like to slot people between villian vs this or that. At the heart of it, we are all performers and that is what I like to do and everytime I get acting opportunities and it satisfies me and shows that I am a significant part of the project, I say yes to it. This is what happened in Indoo Ki Jawani. When the film was narrated to me, I was laughing so much and had a smile on my face throughout. I loved the fact that it was a story about a woman, backed by two women producers, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I loved the fact that even other female characters in the film, like Sonal, which is the part that I am playing, wasn’t just a token character. It was written well. She had a personality, significance, she had something to contribute to the film, which is essentially what I look for in anything I do, be it YouTube, OTT platform. I look at the significance of the character and not just one part of a huge cast. That satisfies me. I like that we live in the age of the internet where one person can do x number of things without being labelled or limited to one medium. We are living in times when Bollywood starts are doing OTT shows, where OTT actors are doing films, Instagrammers are doing films. So, it’s a great time for art and great time to be a performer. I am just happy to be a part of this”