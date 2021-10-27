Malvika Raaj is all set to make her lead Bollywood debut with Squad

Actress Malvika Raaj will soon be entertaining her fans with the upcoming action entertainer ‘Squad’.

The multi-talented actress will be seen doing high octane scenes in the film, directed by Nilesh Sahay, starring alongside Rinzing Denzonpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzonpa.

Talking about her her film, Malvika says she is super excited about the story.

“I am really excited for the the film to reach the audience. The film revolves around a little Indian girl, who we rescue and bring back to our country amid all odds.”

Revealing the details of her character, she says, “My character in the film is a sniper shooter. All I can say is that my character is very sharp but also a lot of fun! She lives life on the edge and can handle tough situations with a lot of ease.

Talking about her experience, she says, “It was so amazing shooting for this film. Its edgy, thrilling and entertaining all at the same time. We have shot at some great yet challenging locations, which add to the whole look of the film.”

The movie will release on November 12 on Zee5.

Malvika is also fondly remembered as the young Poo in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.