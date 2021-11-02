Malvika Raaj trains in combat action and self defense for Zee5 film Squad

Malvika Raaj, known for her stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the young Poo, is all set to make her digital debut with Zee5 movie Squad. This will be her first Hindi film post her stint in 2001. She has been away from the screens, but well, she has made a return and how.

Malvika will be donning the role of a commando for this action-packed film and the trailer shows glimpses of her making her way through firing from both sides in what seems like an escape. She shared the first look only recently and wrote: Is Baar Ladayi desh ke liye nahi, Desh ki beti ke liye hai. The trailer of the movie is out now and her fans would sure love to see more of her in the movie.

Talking about shooting for the film, Malvika says, ”We’ve trained with a trainer who has come all the way from Poland for 6 months to teach us combat action, self defense, etc, as it is all very new to me. In addition, we have also been trained to use the sniper, since we have used real guns – so we have been trained in how to use them with proper techniques, ensure safety, maintain form, etc.”

She adds, ”I started from A and got to B and then we managed to shoot an entire action film. And I have to give a special mention to our stunt director Kier Beck, who made is all seem easier. For someone who has been associated with Mad Max Fury Road, it was absolutely amazing to have him direct us as that made the final result, just as amazing.”