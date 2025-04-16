MAMI hosts a grand premiere for Four Short Films produced under the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone Programme (2025)

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has achieved a remarkable milestone with the second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone, showcasing an extraordinary confluence of artistic excellence and technological innovation. The prestigious premiere held at the PVR: Lido, Juhu in Mumbai last night unveiled four masterfully crafted short films, each representing distinct linguistic and cultural dimensions of India’s rich cinematic landscape, bringing together a distinguished assembly of independent filmmakers, industry veterans, artists and passionate cinephiles.

Through a rigorous selection process led by Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and category-specific mentors, four promising filmmakers emerged: Amrita Bagchi (Hindi), Rohin Raveendran Nair (Malayalam), Chanakya Vyas (Marathi), and Shalini Vijayakumar (Tamil). These filmmakers were equipped with iPhone 16 Pro Max for filming, MacBook Pro for post-production, substantial production grants, and invaluable mentorship from celebrated industry luminaries including Vikramaditya Motwane, Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetri Maaran.

The resulting films represent a remarkable spectrum of storytelling innovation by the next generation of Indian storytellers. Amrita Bagchi’s ‘Tinctoria’ (Hindi) presents a sophisticated horror-satirical comedy exploring colonial legacy through the lens of fashion filmed in an 18th-century fort in Bulandshahr, while Rohin Raveendran Nair’s ‘Kovarty’ (Malayalam) weaves a poetic tale of technological obsolescence against the backdrop of Kerala’s dreamlike backwaters. Chanakya Vyas’s ‘Mangya’ (Marathi) captures an intimate portrayal of innocence and love amid environmental crisis, and Shalini Vijayakumar’s ‘Seeing Red’ (Tamil) serves as a nuanced examination of gender dynamics through supernatural elements.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI states, “The extraordinary success of our second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone represents a pivotal moment in Indian independent cinema. We’ve witnessed four remarkable filmmakers transcend the conventional boundaries of storytelling, proving that compelling narratives need not be constrained by traditional production methods. Through this initiative, we’re not just showcasing films; we’re catalyzing a movement that democratizes filmmaking while maintaining the highest standards of creative excellence. Each selected film—whether it’s exploring the haunting legacy of colonial India, the poetry of obsolescence, the innocence of childhood, or the complexities of traditional family dynamics—demonstrates the powerful intersection of accessible technology and artistic vision. This programme embodies MAMI’s commitment to nurturing diverse voices and innovative storytelling approaches, setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in contemporary Indian cinema. The global accessibility of these films through our YouTube channel further amplifies our mission to bring authentic Indian stories to audiences worldwide.”

This groundbreaking initiative represents MAMI’s commitment to democratising filmmaking while maintaining exceptional production values. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing comprehensive creative support, the programme has successfully empowered emerging voices in Indian cinema. The films, ranging from 20 to 40 minutes in duration, are now accessible worldwide through MAMI’s official YouTube channel, ensuring these powerful narratives reach a global audience of film enthusiasts.

The event also witnessed the presence of a dazzling array of celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, A.R. Rahman, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Shane Peacock and Falguni Peacock, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Shakti and Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur, Tanvi Azmi, Baba Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali, Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Kapoor, Homi Adajania, Karishma Tanna, Khushi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Adarsh Gourav, Kenny Sebastian, Banita Sandhu, Vasan Bala, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lakshmi Manchu, and Arati Kadav, among others, who graced the red carpet in support of emerging cinematic talent.

The initiative stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of contemporary Indian cinema, where technological accessibility meets artistic vision. Through this programme, MAMI has not only fostered the next generation of Indian storytellers but has also demonstrated how innovative approaches to filmmaking can preserve and promote the rich diversity of Indian cultural narratives while embracing modern technological advancements.

“Tinctoria” (Hindi)

Director: Amrita Bagchi

In this haunting exploration of colonial legacy and contemporary fashion, director Amrita Bagchi weaves a sophisticated critique of historical exploitation through contemporary haute couture. Filmed within the atmospheric ruins of an 18th-century fort in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the narrative follows celebrated designer Raka Sinha during her global collection launch. The film masterfully intertwines dark humor with historical reckoning as ancestral spirits of indigo farmers materialize to confront the commodification of their suffering. Through meticulous attention to period detail and contemporary fashion aesthetics, Bagchi creates a powerful commentary on historical memory and modern capitalism.

“Kovarty” (Malayalam)

Director: Rohin Raveendran Nair

Against the ethereal backdrop of Kavalam’s backwaters in Kerala, Rohin Raveendran Nair crafts an elegiac meditation on technological obsolescence and human connection. This lyrical narrative, told through the perspective of an anthropomorphized typewriter, explores themes of progress, tradition, and community transformation. The film’s innovative storytelling approach uses the relationship between the typewriter and Daisy, the village’s sole typist, as a lens to examine broader societal changes. Through masterful cinematography that captures Kerala’s atmospheric landscapes, Nair creates a visual poem about the inexorable march of time and the lasting impact of seemingly obsolete connections.

“Mangya” (Marathi)

Director: Chanakya Vyas

Filmed amid the expansive agricultural landscapes of Maharashtra, Vyas presents an intimate portrait of innocence confronting bureaucratic necessity. This deeply affecting narrative follows an eleven-year-old boy’s desperate attempts to protect his beloved rooster during a government-mandated bird culling operation. Filmed with remarkable sensitivity at a working poultry farm, the film explores themes of childhood attachment, environmental crisis, and the complex intersection of personal bonds and public health policies. Vyas’s direction brings forth powerful performances that resonate with universal emotional truth.

“Seeing Red” (Tamil)

Director: Shalini Vijayakumar

Shalini Vijayakumar’s nuanced examination of gender dynamics within traditional Indian family structures takes form through a supernatural lens. Set in a small Tamil Nadu town, this thought-provoking narrative veiled as a slapstick satire explores the shared experiences of three women who alone can perceive a ghostly presence within their orthodox joint family. Through skillful direction and layered storytelling, the film becomes a metaphor for female visibility and voice in patriarchal structures. The supernatural elements serve as a powerful device to examine deeper social truths about gender perception and family dynamics in contemporary India.