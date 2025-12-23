MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone returns for its third edition with Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Geetu Mohandas and Chaitanya Tamhane leading the mentorship programme

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), organizers of the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, today announced the third edition of its acclaimed “MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone” initiative. This platform is meticulously crafted to empower aspiring filmmakers, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to create compelling short films.

For its third edition, MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone will select four filmmakers from across India, through an open call for entries, to create short films between 20 and 40 minutes in Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi. Each filmmaker will receive the iPhone 17 Pro Max to shoot the films, the MacBook Pro to edit the films along with invaluable mentorship from a distinguished panel of filmmakers.

The illustrious panel of mentors includes multiple National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan, distinguished filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, renowned writer-director Geetu Mohandas, and the highly acclaimed filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane. From pre-production to post-production, these mentors will guide the filmmakers in pushing the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology.

The call for entries is now open, inviting applications from aspiring filmmakers across India. Detailed guidelines and application procedures are available on the official MAMI website: www.mumbaifilmfestival.com. The deadline for submission is 4th January, 2026, 7 PM IST.

MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone continues to expand its reach in this edition, opening a nationwide call for applications to discover four emerging filmmakers from diverse Indian regions. The extensive scope reflects a commitment to inclusivity and the amplification of diverse cinematic voices across India.

The completed short films will premiere at a special screening event, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and audience engagement.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI states, “After a very successful edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone this year, I am delighted to announce the third edition of this programme through which MAMI supports emerging independent filmmakers with technological support, a fantastic cohort of mentors and a platform to showcase their work. This year we are fortunate to have on board four superb mentors: Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Geetu Mohandas and Chaitanya Tamhane and once again we are looking for regional short films in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and, for the first time, in Bengali. Like last year, we are anticipating an excellent response to our call out for submissions as I know that there are thousands of passionate filmmakers just waiting for the opportunity to tell their stories and MAMI is committed to enabling them to achieve their dream.”

Sriram Raghavan states, “A short film can go a long way. I totally look forward to the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. It’s a terrific opportunity for budding filmmakers. I hope to learn a few things too.”

Dibakar Banerjee states, “This is one of the most exciting mentorship roles I’ve ever stepped into. A young film maker, an iPhone and sky is the limit. I wish I had this when I was starting out. Kudos to MAMI.”

Geetu Mohandas states “I am truly excited to be mentoring as part of the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. The idea of empowering emerging storytellers to create cinema using something as accessible and intimate as an iPhone feels incredibly special to me. Filmmaking isn’t defined by equipment, but by intention, imagination and courage. What excites me most is not just the technical exploration, but the opportunity to witness each filmmaker discover their own voice. I’m looking forward to learning together, questioning together, and most importantly- making cinema together. Being able to pass that energy forward is an honour.”

Chaitanya Tamhane states, “I’m thrilled and honoured to associate with MAMI and be part of this endeavour. It’s a programme that empowers filmmakers to tell their stories using imagination, clarity and the tools at hand. It embodies the true spirit of independent filmmaking, and I’m eager to see what emerges from this year’s edition. I look forward to supporting another filmmaker’s vision — and to learning from the creative dialogue that unfolds along the way.”