Manan Kapur opens up about why Aa Chalein Hum Kahin became his most personal directorial project

For Manan Kapur, directing Aa Chalein Hum Kahin was much more than taking charge of a music video—it was about bringing to life a story that deeply resonated with his own emotions.

The journey began during the shooting of Hai Junoon, where Manan worked as an Assistant Director and also played a character in the show. It was there that he met actor and singer Arnav, and their friendship gradually grew stronger.

“As we spent more time together, Arnav would often make me listen to the songs he was creating. Out of all of them, Aa Chalein Hum Kahin stayed with me. The first time I heard it, I couldn’t explain what I was feeling. But after listening to it three or four times, I realised it had become very personal to me. It reminded me of beautiful memories and people who were once an important part of my life but aren’t with me anymore,” Manan shares.

One evening, while the two friends were listening to the song together, Manan made an instant decision.

“I told Arnav that I wanted to direct the music video. I wanted to write it, conceptualise it and bring the visuals in my head to life because I truly believed in the song and in Arnav’s hard work.”

Speaking about the message behind the video, Manan says he wanted audiences to connect with something much deeper than a love story.

“Everyone has a void in life. It doesn’t always have to be about a romantic relationship. Sometimes any relationship can become unhealthy or stop helping you grow. The music video encourages people to step away from toxicity, believe in themselves and focus on what they truly love. In the story, the characters rediscover themselves by following their passion, and that’s the message I hope people take back. Stay true to yourself, stay true to your craft, and good things will eventually find you.”

With Aa Chalein Hum Kahin, Manan Kapur has delivered not just a visually compelling music video, but an emotional reminder that choosing yourself is sometimes the bravest decision of all.