Manasi Parekh dazzles in Delhi as she receives the National Award from Hon’ble President of India

Celebrated actress Manasi Parekh has been conferred with the National Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her remarkable performance in the Gujarati-language drama film Kutch Express. Manasi sharing the honor with acclaimed actress Nithya Menon and takes the baton from her predecessors- Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. This prestigious accolade highlights Kutch Express’ impact as the film also competes in the category for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

Manasi Parekh graced the awards ceremony wearing a modern sari drape designed by Prapti, intricately showcasing the three popular weaves of Gujarat: Bandhni, Patola, and Ajrakh. Her choice of attire reflects the rich cultural heritage and artistry of Gujarat, resonating with the film’s themes of self-discovery and expression through art. As Manasi stood on stage receiving the award, tears of joy welled up in her eyes. The President gently consoled her with a kind gesture.

In her acceptance speech, Manasi Parekh expressed deep gratitude for the National Award, reflecting on the significance of Kutch Express both personally and professionally. She remarked, “Receiving this National Award is not just an honor but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making Kutch Express. This film is a celebration of art, relationships, and the essence of life. Also, we are in the middle of Navratri and I’m viewing this award as a blessing from the Devi channeled through our Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji who also is an embodiment of grit and power.”

In her speech, Manasi Parekh expressed her pride in representing the Gujarati community, stating, “It’s an incredible honor to represent my Gujarati heritage on a national platform. As an actress, having worked in Hindi and Gujarati cinema, making it to this stage feels monumental, and I’m deeply proud to showcase the richness of our culture, storytelling, and traditions. This award is not just for me, but for the entire Gujarati community that has always supported and celebrated our unique identity.”

Kutch Express, directed by Viral Shah, features a stellar cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary, and Viraf Patel, all of whom bring depth and emotion to this powerful story. The film continues to resonate with audiences, showcasing the transformative power of art and the importance of personal journeys.

Kutch Express is an emotional family drama that unfolds the story of a husband whose secret affair with a charming office mate from a neighboring village nearly destroys his family. His wife and mother, upon discovering the affair, take matters into their own hands, determined to get him away from the situation and restore the happiness they once shared

Manasi is gearing up for an array of projects both in Hindi & Gujarati which are at various stages of production. She took a break from her Navratri performance alongside her husband Parthiv Gohil to fly into the capital to accept the prestigious National Award.