“Mandala Murders and Mirzapur showed that people want to connect to disruptive storytelling that is rooted” – Gopi Puthran

Mandala Murders continues to be the most watched Indian series on Netflix three weeks following its release. The series, which was released on July 25, has maintained the top spot of the most-watched TV show on Netflix in India and has cemented its position on the 7th spot last week globally. Creator Gopi Puthran sheds light on the series’ success and credited it to India’s mythical identity. Noting that the series is painted against a small, fictional town, Gopi says that if filmmakers remain true to India’s roots and identity, it will resonate with audience.

“India is a country that is deeply connected and awed by its roots. Myths are embedded deep within our DNA because of the stories that were handed down over generations by our elders which is why we instantly connect to content with such tonality. What is really heartening to see is how Mandala Murders has connected with people’s psyche due to this. Partnering with Netflix that has incredible reach across the country has enabled Mandala Murders to be sampled by those who would like to consume content laced with myths and mysteries of India,” Gopi says.

“Globally too, audiences who are curious about India’s mythical identity are binge-watching the show. It is really incredible to see towns and smaller cities of India also take to Mandala Murders due to this factor. If we are true to our identity, there will be takers for shows like Mandala Murders or Mirzapur which also showed that people want to connect to authentic and disruptive storytelling that is rooted. So, we are thrilled with the huge success of Mandala Murders and I’m sure many more makers will now be now encouraged to explore stories and deliver them in this genre,” he adds.

Mandala Murders is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. Vaani Kapoor headlines the series, sharing the screen with acclaimed actors Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary, who play pivotal roles.