Mandana Karimi gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is heading towards its finale and becoming more intense and exciting for the contestants and the audience. The fearless reality show has a history of utmost unpredictability. While on the one side, we see Prince Narula entering the show as troublemaker; on the other side, we see the elimination of Mandana Karimi.

‘Lock Upp’ is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has been garnering immense love from the audience. Mandana Karimi, who had entered the show with a certain experience in the reality shows, is finally eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’. From the time, she entered the show, Mandana was seen getting into fights with all the contestants.

From getting upset with Zeeshan Khan for calling her bipolar to being called flop heroine by Azma Fallah, she has always been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, she also got into a huge fight with Ali Merchant when he took her name after finding hair strands in the breakfast. Mandana was also seen revealing her secret on the show about her relationship with a renowned filmmaker and being consoled by the host, Kangana Ranaut. Mandana, surely, had an interesting share in the ‘Lock Upp’ journey.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.