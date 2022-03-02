Maniesh Paul becomes the owner of the latest Mercedes GLS 400 worth 1.65 crores

Actor and host Maniesh Paul is currently on a roll with back to back projects. While the actor is creating waves with his remarkable work across platforms, Maniesh has also stirred the internet with his latest purchase.

Earlier in the day, Maniesh Paul was spotted for a lunch date with his wife arriving in his latest swanky ride, Mercedes GLS 400. The dual coloured car is fully customised and is worth a whopping amount of 1.65 crore rupees.

Recently having wrapped the second season of India’s Best Dancer, Maniesh Paul is currently hosting a new show ‘Smart Jodi’. The actor and host also just returned from yet another successful show of Dabangg Tour in Dubai.

Looking forward to the release of his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Dharma Productions, Maniesh Paul will also be seen in a few projects which are yet unannounced.