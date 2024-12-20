Maniesh Paul shares the reason behind not attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai

Mumbai was set ablaze with excitement and energy as the sensational Diljit Dosanjh performed live in front of an ecstatic crowd. The city’s enthusiasm reached a fever pitch as he took to the stage, spreading his infectious energy and undeniable charm. As the massive crowd immersed themselves in the electric atmosphere, one familiar face was noticeably absent—Maniesh Paul.

Known for his quick wit, vibrant energy, and charisma, Maniesh is often spotted at events where music and entertainment are in full swing. But this time, the actor had to skip the much-anticipated Diljit Dosanjh concert. Stating an adorable reason behind this Maniesh Paul replied,

“People asked me Kal main Diljit paaji ke show mein kyun nahi gaya?

Sorry @diljitdosanjh Kal main YUVANN PAUL LIVE show mein tha (school annual day)

My son! Heard your show was amazing as always! But cudnt leave my son looking for me in the audience and not finding me!!

Mera star! mera hero!

Yuvann aa gaya oye!!!!

And @diljitdosanjh paaji i lub ju too”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh Paul will be seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’, a romantic-comedy from Dharma Productions starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Shashank Khaitann. Besides this, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s untitled comedy entertainer, which pairs him with Varun Dhawan for the third time after ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ (2022) and the yet-to-be-released ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Both films are slated for release in 2025, and Maniesh Paul will also be seen with Esha Gupta in an untitled film.