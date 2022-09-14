Manish Mundra’s directorial debut Siya receives audience’s appreciation during multiple city tours

The Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey starrer Siya is all set to hit the theatres on 16th September 2022. The entire team of the Siya has been shuttling through cities to promote the film and has touched a chord with the audience during their promotions.

The team of the movie flew to various cities during the promotional activities like Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bangalore among others and the love they received was phenomenal and heart warming. They were appreciated for addressing a topic so sensitive and extremely important and certainly left a mark during their promotional spree across the country. The film narrates a tale of a small town girl who fights against the patriarchy and a heinous crime like sexual assault and what follows is a fight for justice.

On receiving appreciation galore during city tours, the director Manish Mundra says, “It is really endearing to receive so much of love from the audiences. I’m really looking forward to their response once our film releases theatrically and I’m glad to have been blessed with such warm words, support and best wishes for this project. The promotions have been great and we are really hoping for more love to pour in. This movie is extremely close to my heart and the actors have translated my vision exactly how I wished to portray it. The movie will instantly strike a chord with your heart and the support we have received has only made us more confident of our movie.”

Siya is the directorial debut of producer Manish Mundra and stars Vineet Kumar Singh and debutant Pooja Pandey in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Drishyam Films and also has been shot in real and challenging locations to maintain authenticity.