Manju Warrier and Jayasurya to star in the remake of Bengali blockbuster Konttho

Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s much acclaimed and loved ‘Konttho’ creates waves yet again as the Malayalam superstars Manju Warrier and Jayasurya recreate the blockbuster hit with Meri Aawaz Suno.

The poster of the upcoming film released on 13th February, announcing the association.

Talking about the same, Shiboprasad Mukherjee shares, “It is gratifying to see our content resonating with the audience beyond the geographical boundaries and breaking the barriers of language. ‘Konttho’ is extremely close to our hearts as the story is so emotionally binding and impactful, we are glad that the film has successfully created a mark and is now set to reach even a wider audience.”

Windows Productions’ Konttho that released last year has not only touched the hearts of the audience but also struck a chord with the medical department as a new club in Bengaluru is launched inspired by the film.

In Konttho, we see RJ Arjun Mallik, played by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, embarking on a long journey to be able to hear his own voice, once again, after laryngectomy. Taking a cue from the film, the Department of Differently Abled and Senior Citizen, government of Karnataka, along with a Bengaluru-based medical start-up, has decided to start an online laryngectomy club, Konttho Club, to empower patients who lost their voices post surgery.