Manoj Bajpayee finishes shooting for Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama

Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma, and Zee Studios are all set to bring you a power-packed courtroom drama headlined by Three-time National Film Awardee, Manoj Bajpayee.

After completing its Jodhpur schedule, the untitled movie was shot in a start to finish format in Mumbai. Earlier today, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer wrapped its filming and is expected to release in 2023.

The powerhouse performer received a standing ovation by the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence. This was followed by a cake cutting to celebrate the film’s wrap as Bajpayee and the entire team expressed their gratitude for the work put into this highly anticipated film.

This hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films while the cast also comprises an outstanding ensemble that adds gravitas to the film.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani.