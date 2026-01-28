Manu Bhaker backs Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3’s hard-hitting message about saving girl child of our country, has connected with many thought leaders. 23 year old Indian shooting icon, Manu Bhaker, who is the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, has come out to back this important film now.

Manu took to social media to say, “Films like Mardaani reminds us that we can’t just be spectators. As human beings, doing our due diligence matters. Keeping girls safe is and will always be the need of the hour. Girls need an environment to thrive, to have a shot at their dreams, to be happy. Have always loved the Mardaani films but Mardaani 3 seems a banger! 🔥🔥”

Manu Bhaker, at the 2024 Olympics, became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal by clinching the bronze in the 10m pistol event. She won another bronze in 10m pistol mixed team, becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. Manu is also the youngest Indian to win gold medals at the World Cup!

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 has broken the internet and has been drawing unanimous appreciation from all quarters. The acclaimed franchise that focusses on crimes against women will now highlight the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country.

Ever since Yash Raj Films unveiled the trailer of Mardaani 3, it has become the biggest talking point from the Hindi film industry. Unanimously positive appreciation has been pouring in from all quarters for Rani Mukerji who returns to reprise her widely loved character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a daredevil cop who risks her life to save 93 young missing girls in a race against time.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s tradition of socially relevant cinema. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Mardaani is the only hit female-led franchise of India and the only female-led cop franchise of India. Mardaani 3 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026. Rani Mukerji is also celebrating 30 years of her glorious career with Mardaani 3, a milestone moment that has galvanised the entire film industry to come out and celebrate her legacy.