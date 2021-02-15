Marking 13 years of Jodhaa Akbar, Sunita Gowariker shares the trivia behind the grand elephants of the sets

Celebrated as one of the iconic historic films of Indian cinema, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar is hailed for its cinematic brilliance. As the film clocks thirteen years today, producer Sunita Gowariker revealed a trivial video citing details about the elephants used in the film.

Known amongst the grandest films of Bollywood, Jodhaa Akbar employed large sets woven with intricate details, however, most importantly the huge crew comprising of not just people but also animals.

Giving an insight into the majestic journey of the film, producer Sunita Gowariker shared that the ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker demanded a total of hundred female elephants for the film. While Ashutosh Gowariker expressed the need of the big number in order to cut down the expense of VFX, the specificity of the female elephants surprised Sunita. When enquired the reason, the director explained that the male elephants get aggresive and considering the safety and well-being of the cast and crew, it was only advisable and appropriate to employ female elephants.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jodhaa Akbar is amongst the most successful, loved and celebrated films of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd.