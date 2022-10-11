“Married Chikki in Season 2 is a little more mature” – Khushi Dubey gives a sneak peek of her character in Hotstar Specials Aashiqana Season 2

Bringing back double the romance and triple the action, Disney+ Hotstar announces trailer of the highly-anticipated second season of director Gul Khan’s romantic thriller, Aashiqana. After winning many hearts for its gripping action, drama and fan-favourite actors – Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey, the new season, releasing on 10th October, will bring before viewers a brand new chapter of Chikki and Yash’s romance.

Khushi Dubey gives a sneak peek of Chikki in Season 2 as she talks about the character’s new avatar.

“Married Chikki in Season 2 is a little more mature. She is trying to be more understanding of Yash and trying to help solve his problems. She also has to adjust to Daddi and is determined to stand up against her orthodox ideas about women’s rights. She continues to be her jovial, silly self but at the same time, she looks at the bigger picture. She wants to change the thinking of India,” she said.

Chikki is also set to get a wardrobe change as married life takes over. “Chikki in Season 2 will also be seen in a saree as she is married now and has to adjust to her new life in the Chauhan household. But, this is not going to take away her usual perkiness as she will still be doing stunts in saree,” Khushi Dubey added.