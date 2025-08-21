Mary Ann Alexander makes history as the first Indian singer to grace DJ AG Session

Fresh from her groundbreaking mentorship under the legendary three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak as part of the esteemed Jameson Distilled Sounds 2025 programme—where she became the first Indian artist ever selected—Mary Ann Alexander continues to shatter barriers. The rising R&B pop sensation from Kerala has now made history as the first Indian artist to grace the prestigious DJ AG Session.

The DJ AG Session, hosted by the viral TikTok sensation Ashley Gordon (aka DJ AG), is renowned for its eclectic mix of artists and genres, creating a melting pot of musical creativity. Known for his impromptu street performances in London, Gordon has shared the mic with icons like Idris Elba, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, and Will Smith. The session has become a hub for fostering collaboration and innovation, bringing together diverse talents from across the globe. Mary Ann’s inclusion in this esteemed lineup cements her position as a trailblazer for Indian artists in the international music arena.

Mary Ann Alexander states, “Music has always been my voice, and today, it feels like the world is listening. Being the first Indian artist at the DJ AG Session is not just my dream—it’s a testament to the boundless potential of Indian talent on the global stage.”

Mary Ann’s inclusion in the DJ AG Session—a platform celebrated for its eclectic mix of global artists and genres—aligns seamlessly with her mission to bridge cultures through music. As she continues to break boundaries, Mary Ann Alexander stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring independent artists, proving that Indian creativity has the power to resonate worldwide.