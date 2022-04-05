Maryanne J. George flaunts a House of Masaba drape at the Grammy Awards

South Asians are ruling global cinema and music with their impactful work. Maryanne J. George became one of the few female South Asian Female nominees for a Grammy and won an award with her Maverick City Music collective! While she made everyone proud, the singer made us Indians even happier by walking the red carpet in the House of Masaba Saree.

Maryanne J. George opted for classic black golden-printed Saree from leading designer Masaba Gupta’s home brand. Keeping the entire vibe traditional, she tied her hair in a bun. The singer, indeed, looked a million bucks in the House of Masaba drape.

House of Masaba has always been the first choice of many Hollywood celebrities for high-end events and award shows. Earlier, the global show Emily in Paris S2 featured a jacket from the brand. Apart from winning the fashion world, Masaba Gupta is gearing for the release of Masaba Masaba S2.