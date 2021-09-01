Masaba Gupta: The Couturer Who Turned Indian Fashion On Its Head

Masaba Gupta is fiery, feisty and fabulous! Fiery and feisty for her choices, and fabulous for her wild artistic imagination. She started her journey at the age of 19, with her first collection named, “Katran” at the Lakme Fashion Week. She made a dent in the fashion-verse with her very first work which exhibited cameras, cows and Tamil script on sarees, something that was exceedingly modern, wacky yet classy.

Earlier, Indian fashion was all about two things: 1. Bridal fashion and 2. Massy fashion. There was a wide gap between the two. Along the course of her journey, the couturer bridged this gap and completed a spectrum of sorts with her designs drenched in the dye of innovative ideas. Comfort and body positivity define House of Masaba as they offer apparel for every age group and different body types. Taking a leaf from the thought of providing comfort, the fashion label has swiftly evolved into the e – commerce space offering fashion and lifestyle solutions like cosmetics and workout wear to its consumer base.

Her designs are eclectic and a lot of it stems from her quality of being highly observant about the surroundings around her, well a true artist finds inspiration in everything. And, a true artist also treads on uncharted territories, like she did with Masaba Masaba, her Netflix original which won a lot of praise from all corners. The show is making a comeback with its second season for which she’s busy shooting with her mother. From heading India’s leading fashion label to making people fall in love with her work as an actor, she has carved a niche for herself everytime she has taken up a daunting task and has rendered her finesse to it.