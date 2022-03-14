Masaba Gupta wins the Fashion Disruptor Of The Year award

It’s raining love and awards for Masaba Gupta, and rightly so! After leaving the audiences impressed with her voice at various Women’s Day panels, the designer has bagged another recognition. The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards honoured the revolutionary designer with the Fashion Disruptor Of The Year.

While sharing the excitement, Masaba Gupta wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @hellomagindia for a beautiful night & for the incredible honour. I thoroughly enjoy being a ‘Fashion Disruptor'”

For the resounding awards night, Masaba Gupta opted for a custom all-black corset & skirt paired with golden jewels to accentuate the look further. The designer actress looked ravishing in her on-point ensemble and a sleek hairdo.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta has caught everyone’s attention with the announcement of Masaba Masaba Season 2. The character poster made headlines for its fierce and powerful look!