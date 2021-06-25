Masaba reveals her non-negotiable approach towards fitness and maintaining good health

Masaba has time and again inspired us by her work and words. Today, she took to social media to share an important message on fitness and how important it is to every person’s life. She even spoke about how she was able to almost cure her PCOD and was able to get off medication just because of her non-negotiable attitude towards fitness and good health.

Masaba wrote, “I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships.Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there.My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. 😊No celebration the night before,no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD,get off medication,focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!•••• What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below ⬇️ 😊💛 (sic).”

Inspiring, indeed!

Many celebrity friends of Masaba came forward to appreciate this encouraging and appealing message from her. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Fazal, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and many others lauded Masaba for her inspirational words.