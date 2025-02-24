Mascara: Purva Mantri latest track is a powerful anthem encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty

Singer and performer Purva Mantri is all set to further elevate the “Purvastic Era” with her latest single, “Mascara,” which released on 20th February on her official YouTube channel. “Mascara” is a movement—a celebration of self-expression, confidence, and embracing one’s individuality. With its vibrant beats and empowering lyrics, the track encourages women to wear their uniqueness like a crown and own their beauty unapologetically.

Speaking about her latest release, Purva shares, “‘Mascara’ is not just a song; it’s an attitude. It’s about embracing your individuality, your roots, and your confidence. This track is for every woman who shines in her own way, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty on her own terms.” Known for her dynamic performances and distinct musical style, Purva continues to push boundaries, blending contemporary sounds with cultural influences.

Apart from “Mascara,” Purva has also lent her voice to the track “Ishqa” from Bobby Rishi Ki Love Story. Additionally, she has composed and sung a song for Pyaar ki testing Zee5 web series, a special project “Uljhi” created in collaboration with her mother. With each new release, Purva Mantri cements her place as a versatile artist dedicated to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

She has also given voice to Garba song “Aavati Kalay” written and released officially by our Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.