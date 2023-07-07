MasterChef India is back with a bang; call for entries is now open on Sony LIV

Master Chef India, one of the most prestigious cooking reality shows, is searching for talented individuals with a flair for cooking to participate in its upcoming season. If you have what it takes to impress our panel of expert judges with your creativity, technique, and presentation, then this is the competition for you.

Whether you are a home cook or someone who simply loves experimenting in the kitchen, Master Chef India welcomes everyone with a passion for food. So, get ready to whip up something extraordinary and make your mark in the culinary world!

To register, simply visit the Sony LIV app and fill out the application form. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this incredible journey, where you will have the chance to learn from renowned chefs, receive valuable guidance, and showcase your passion for cooking to millions of viewers.

This is not all, using the new MasterChef India filter on Instagram, you can now nominate your friends and family members who you believe have the potential to compete in the show. Post the pictures tagging them and Sony LIV! Spread the word and help us in narrowing our search for the next MasterChef!