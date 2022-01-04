Matsya Kaand: It’s a roaring 100M views for Banijay Asia’s show

Conman that looted hearts of the audience all over the nation, Banijay Asia’s Matsya Kaand achieved an unprecedented benchmark in a short span of time. The thriller crossed a 100 Million mark on MX Player within 30 days of its release, making it Banijay Asia’s one of the most viewed shows. Story of a charmer, master of disguise, Matsya and his kaand intertwined with a lethal policeman who leaves no stone unturned to catch Matsya in the act. This cutting-edge cat and mouse chase produced for MX Player, Matsya Kaand is the first ever conman thriller series to be streamed in India.

Talking about the success of the show, Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said, “We are amidst a content revolution where we are witnessing refreshing, experimental content taking the front seat with the audience all over the world. A show like Matsya Kaand which centers on an atypical conman, charming his way through the heists created such a hype among the metro cities as well as the rural corner of the nation that crossed 100 million views really fuels our belief in investing in such unconventional stories. At Banijay Asia, we thrive on presenting narratives that resonate with the cultural milieu and we look forward to following the same route with accelerated zeal and efforts in our forthcoming presentations.”

“We are thrilled to have witnessed such a roaring response from the audience for Matsya Kaand. While the show crossed a 100 million views mark within a month, we are still seeing new viewers joining the Matsya club each day. When authentic story telling meets brilliant performances the magic is undeniable and that’s what Matsya Kkaand has achieved for Mx player. We hope to entertain our viewers with such stories and grow our viewer family.” said, Gautam Talwar, chief content officer at MX Player.

Elaborating on the success of the show, Ravii Dubey said, “Matsya Kaand has truly changed the trajectory of my career. It challenged me as an actor and made me allign physically mentally and spiritually with this craft like never before . Matsya came with a lot of makeovers, physical transformation and an emotional quotient like no other character i have played so far. It required a lot of hardwork and throughout the process, my director Ajay Bhuyan, producer Deepak Dhar (Banijay Asia) and team MX asserted that we were on the brink of cracking something big. Receiving positive reviews of the show affirmed that all the hard work we’ve put in as a team has been paid off. However when the show crossed 100 million views on MX player, I was speechless. To be honest, I couldn’t have asked for a better end to this year.”