Maula: Papon’s latest single has romance written all over it!

Is there anything better than listening to a song on the loop in the winters? Saregama Originals brings such a track. It is a lumbering sad love song rendered in the soulful voice of Papon. Composed and penned by Goldie Sohel, the song releases after the singer-songwriter-composer churns out heartfelt music with songs such as Sajda Karoon, Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy, Haaye Rabba, Nilaanjanā, Nirobota Dao Gaan and Mujhe Kisise Pyar Nahin.

The music video of Papon’s latest song stars Erica Fernandes, Rohman Shawl and Salman Sheikh. The narrative of the video chronicles an apparent love triangle that touches upon unrequited love and the loss of love.

Papon says, “Maula is a song that evokes many emotions. The song has been written and composed in a way that indicates nostalgia and the pain of being away from someone you love. It reflects beautifully in the video. It’s exciting for me to sing songs that explore such range of emotions. I look forward to hearing from what the listeners think about Maula.”

Maula is now available on all streaming platforms.