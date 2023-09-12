Mayapetika to mesmerize audiences on September 15th exclusively on aha

aha announces the digital premiere of the highly anticipated movie “Mayapetika” on Friday, September 15th. This delightful film, directed by Ramesh Raparthi, is set to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and talented cast. “Mayapetika” boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Payal Rajput, Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, Rajath Raghav, Sunil, Prudhvi Raj, Srinivas Reddy, Himaja, Syamala, and others. With a compelling narrative, engaging performances, and a touch of whimsy, the film promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey.

The story of “Mayapetika” revolves around a luxurious smartphone gifted to Tollywood star Payal (played by Payal Rajput) by a generous producer. Intrigued by the device’s features, Payal initially falls in love with it but eventually hands it over to her assistant due to an unforeseen issue. From there, the smartphone embarks on a fascinating adventure, changing hands and finding itself in the possession of various individuals across different places. Each new owner brings unique experiences, leaving audiences wondering whether the device is a blessing or a curse.

“Mayapetika” explores the intertwined destinies of the smartphone and its diverse owners, unravelling a series of captivating and humorous events. The film promises to entertain, surprise, and make viewers ponder the mystical connections that bring people together through a simple yet enigmatic smartphone.

Produced by Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy, with music direction by Guna Balasubramanian, “Mayapetika” is set to deliver an enjoyable cinematic experience that transcends boundaries and genres.

Join aha on September 15th as we embark on this whimsical journey of wonder and laughter with “Mayapetika.” Get ready to witness the enchanting world of a smartphone that weaves its magic across different lives.