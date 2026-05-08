“Maybe it’s time we opened schools for parents” – Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar

In a thoughtful conversation on the I.I.M.U.N podcast Before I Became Me, hosted by Rishabh Shah, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar—the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar—offered a refreshing take on education, parenting, and reverse mentoring. Challenging convention, he reflects, “People say that schools should be opened for children, but today I say that if there is truly a need for education, then schools should be opened for parents… you too need to attend school for two hours.” In a rapidly changing world, he believes learning is no longer one-directional; instead, it flows both ways, especially within families.

Drawing from his own life in business and tradition, Mewar emphasizes the importance of “reverse learning,” calling it “extremely important.” He observes that while earlier generations carried parenting responsibilities with greater awareness, many modern parents seem uncertain, making mentoring more essential than ever. Yet, he finds wisdom not just in elders, but in the youngest voices at home. “They are also my gurus,” he says about his children.

“Earlier I had parents above me, and now I have another set of parents beside me in the form of my children.” Through their thoughts and perspectives, he learns daily, realizing that understanding their language and worldview requires patience and presence rather than authority.