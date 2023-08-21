Medha Rana’s upcoming film Friday Night Plan set to premiere on Netflix

Medha Rana’s eagerly awaited movie, ‘Friday Night Plan’, is all set to premiere on September 1st, exclusively on Netflix. The trailer has already captured hearts with its promising glimpse into this coming-of-age comedy.

Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia, ‘Friday Night Plan’ boasts an ensemble cast that includes Babil Khan, Medha Rana, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, and Juhi Chawla. With such a stellar lineup, the film promises to deliver a roller-coaster of laughter, relatable moments, and heartfelt emotions that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Medha Rana, the upcoming actor of the entertainment industry, is visibly thrilled about her engagement in this project. She shared her excitement, saying, “Being a part of ‘Friday Night Plan’ has been an incredible experience! The script, the director the cast, and the energy on set, were all so inspiring. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to our collective effort. I hope they love it as much as we loved making it for them.”

As the premiere date draws nearer, the anticipation for ‘Friday Night Plan’ continues to grow. With the talented, dedicated and fun loving cast at the forefront, the film promises an immersive experience that showcases a relatable and compelling story brought to light by the charming bunch of actors.