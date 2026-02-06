​Media veteran Sheeba Lateef announces The Mushaira: A Grand Revival of Poetic Excellence in Mumbai

Renowned media professional and Managing Director of Trio, Sheeba Lateef, is proud to announce “The Mushaira,” a premier cultural symposium dedicated to celebrating the profound richness of Urdu and Hindi literature.

Leveraging two decades of leadership at top-tier networks—including The Times of India Group, ETV, TV18, and Aaj Tak—Lateef brings a sophisticated production lens to the classical arts. More than an event, The Mushaira is a curated experience designed to offer a moment of “authentic pause” through grace and artistic brilliance.

The symposium features a masterful blend of legendary voices and contemporary talent:

​Hasan Kamal: Renowned for his cinematic brilliance and evocative lyricism.

​Rajesh Reddy: Celebrated for his soulful simplicity and emotional depth.

​Profound Voices: Featuring Nusrat Mehdi, Shakeel Azmi, and Danish Javed.

​Rising Masters: Altamash Abbas, Kashif Raza, Riyaz Saghar, and Tasleem Aarfi.



​The evening will be presided over and attended by an esteemed panel of dignitaries:

​Chief Guest: Dr. Abdul Razzak Baba Chowdhury (Ex-Advisory Member, Government of India)

​Guest of Honour: Shri Sanjay Singh (Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha)

​Special Guest: Hardik Khatri (Founder & CEO, Avtaran Capital)

​Presided By: Fazlu Rehman Ansari (President, Bijnor Welfare Society)

​Special Guest: Abrar Alvi (Executive Director & CMO, Shriram General Insurance)

​Guest of Honor: Shakeel Ahmad Choudhary (Owner, Arabian Luqma Chain)

​Keynote Guests & Industry Icons.

The event will witness a gathering of legendary figures from the world of Cinema, Music, and Art, including Raza Murad, Anup Jalota, Ila Arun, Rakesh Bedi, Jaspinder Narula, Sameer Anjan, Himani Shivpuri, Avtar Gill, Javed Siddiqui, Salim Arif, Dilip Sen & Sameer Sen, Kanwaljit Singh, Shahzad Khan, Kavita Seth, Shahid Mallya, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Suneel Darshan, Anand-Milind, K K Raina, Vijay Kashyap, Liliput Farooqui, Jayshree Talpade, Nikhil Kamath (of Nikhil-Vinay). Also joining us are Sohail Sen, Dilraj Kaur, Kuldeep Singh, Anil Charanjeet, Jaswinder Singh, Prithvi Gandharva, Tanveer Ghazi, Dinesh Shailendra, Niraj Kumar Mishra, and Ashwin Kaushal.

“I have curated this evening to reflect a timeless elegance. It is an invitation to witness the core of poetic expression in a room charged with creative energy. We have reserved dedicated space for our colleagues in the media to experience this revival firsthand”, states Sheeba Lateef, Media Professional & Managing Director, Trio – Set of Three Arts.