Meet Dr. Sundeep Kochar – Celebrity Astrologer And Life Coach

Astrology is an ancient & well-proven science and many do believe in astrology. It revolves around the position of stars and planets and their movements in the solar system that can have an impact on the lives of people. The Internationally renowned celebrity astrologer Dr. Sundeep Kochar has touched the lives of people across the globe.

He is the only astrologer registered in the ‘Limca Book of Records’ for hosting the longest running astrology show ever on national television channels. His one show ‘Kismat Ke Sitare’ on Zee News which ran for 9 successful years was well received and viewed in more than 120 countries which is a record in television history. Whilst his serial “Kismat Connection Sundeep Kochar Ke Saath” on Sahara garnered Sundeep Kochar more fame.

Meanwhile, his shows on astrology were being aired abroad like in Dubai’s “Radio Spice”, Singapore’s “Radio Masti”, London’s “Lyca Radio”, “Sunrise Radio” and “BBC Radio” is being appreciated and treasured. This apart as a motivational speaker, Sundeep Kochar has stimulated inspiration and enthusiasm amongst many people pan Indian and abroad.

He is a dynamic astrologer and a palmist who has more than twenty years of experience in this field. With his expertise and professionalism, he has garnered a good amount of clientele of more than one lakh people around the world. He emerged as a specialist in Astrology and Palmistry along with dealing with Gemmology, Horoscope, Financial Predictions and Matrimonial Match.

The dynamics in the World are changing at a mind-boggling speed, and so is human life. Whether it is career, marriage, or education, everything has gained enormous importance in the larger scheme. Young men and women are putting their trust into astrology like never before because it is giving them results in the form of future predictions. The experience of top astrologers in India, like Dr. Sundeep Kochar, who is a famous astrologer and Karma corrector, is invaluable in using Vedic Astrology to course-correct human life.