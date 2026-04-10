Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Choreographer Shabina Kkhan crafts a soulful love story, introduces Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi

Celebrated choreographer Shabina Kkhan, known for turning songs into unforgettable cinematic moments, brings her signature magic to “Mera Jee Nahi Bhara”, a romantic track from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

The song marks the debut of Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen, presenting a heartfelt love story set against a war-like backdrop. With her nuanced choreography, Shabina blends intimacy with intensity, capturing the fragility of love in the middle of chaos.

Over the years, Shabina Kkhan has created some of the most iconic dance numbers in Indian cinema, collaborating closely with Salman Khan on blockbuster songs like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” (title track), “Dil De Diya” (Radhe), “Hud Hud” (Dabangg 3), “Radio” (Tubelight), and all songs in Gadar 2. Her ability to balance mass appeal with emotional storytelling has made her one of the most sought-after choreographers in the industry.

Backed by the soulful voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra, the song is composed by Shamir Tandon and Kumar Gaurav Singh, with lyrics by Shamir Tandon and Vishwadeep Zeest, adding depth and soul to the visual narrative.

Sharing her thoughts, Shabina Kkhan says,

“Mera Jee Nahi Bhara is very close to my heart. It’s not just a romantic song, it’s about longing, incompleteness and love that exists even in the toughest circumstances. Introducing Zeyn and Abhishrri through this track made it even more special, as their innocence and raw emotion added so much depth to the narrative. I wanted every movement to feel real, like an extension of their feelings rather than just choreography.”

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

With Mera Jee Nahi Bhara, Shabina Kkhan once again showcases her ability to go beyond choreography, crafting moments that linger—where every step tells a story and every frame feels alive with emotion.