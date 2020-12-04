‘Messages from Lord Shiva’ inspired director Karan Razdan to make the web series Shivtantra

Director and author, Karan Razdan who’s famous for his films like Dilwale, Diljale, Love Story 2050, and others, is all geared up to launch his web series, Shivtantra which showcases the spiritual side of the director.

When asked what inspired him to make the web series, he said, “When you get a spiritual calling, for me it is in different forms. On one hand, I was practicing Buddhism’ and on one hand I had a calling from Shiva. For me Buddha or Shiva are one, who created the universe, life on earth and another planets. This calling was very strong. I started visiting a lot of Shiv Mandir, sometimes by choice or by chance. Last year, I was in Mahabaleshwar and it was raining and was very foggy there. I spoke to the poojaris and told them I want to meditate here. So just behind the ‘Shiv Linga’ I sat and started meditating. So for one or two hours I used to just meditate”.

He further added, “In the last November I was shown the ‘Krishnali Temple’. The Krishna river originated from there and it was a Shiva temple. The crowds were less, so I was allowed to meditate as there were some influential people who helped me and I began meditating. Soon after, messages from Lord Shiva started flowing down and I want to give them an expression and share it with the world. And that’s how Shivtantra was born.”