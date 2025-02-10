Mihir Ahuja makes his international debut with Hindi Vindi

Mihir Ahuja is taking his talent to the global stage with Hindi Vindi, marking his much-anticipated international debut! After winning hearts with his performance in Netflix’s Vijay 69 alongside Anupam Kher, Mihir is now set to captivate audiences worldwide in this heartfelt film featuring the legendary Neena Gupta and international actor Guy Sebastian.

In Hindi Vindi, Mihir plays Kabir, a young man raised by a single parent, who embarks on a transformative journey of love, identity, and self-discovery. His emotional bond with his grandmother, played by Neena Gupta, adds depth to his character, making it a story that resonates across cultures.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mihir shared, “Making my international debut with a film as special as Hindi Vindi is a dream come true. Kabir’s journey is one I deeply connected with, and working alongside Neena ma’am and Guy Sebastian was an incredible experience. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to witness this heartfelt story.”

The just-released trailer highlights Mihir’s effortless blend of vulnerability and charm, making Hindi Vindi a film to watch out for. With this international debut, Mihir Ahuja takes a major leap in his career, solidifying his place as a rising global talent.