Million Dollar Listing: Sony LIV is all set to present the Indian adaptation of the two-time Emmy Award-nominee series

Sony LIV, a pioneer in delivering innovative unscripted content with hits like Shark Tank India and MasterChef India, is now venturing into another unique groundbreaking format: the Indian edition of the Emmy-nominated series Million Dollar Listing. This new show will shine a spotlight on India’s most desirable homes and provide an inside look at the creation and acquisition of the country’s dream properties.

Produced by EndemolShine India, Million Dollar Listing: India marks the second international version of the format and joins the ranks of successful editions of cities such as LA, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai. In each of its edition, the series follows the lives of cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stake world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods. Each episode keeps up with the savvy realtors, as they juggle multiple demands and keep their professional lives afloat trying to secure the next big deal. The first city to get highlighted in the India edition is New Delhi.

As India rapidly rises to become one of the world’s top consumer markets, luxury living is now a reality for many, driven by the aspirations of affluent population. The show highlights a previously unseen side of modern India, appealing to all demographics and age groups.

Million Dollar Listing is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group.

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, says, “After the runaway success of Shark Tank and Masterchef, we at Sony LIV are delighted to bring Emmy nominee ‘Million Dollar Listing’ to India. This show will offer our audience a unique glimpse into the desire, details, and negotiations involved in buying and selling the country’s most luxurious dream homes. Relevant, aspirational, and never seen before – we are quite confident that our audience will love this show.”

Ana Langenberg, SVP Formats Sales & Production, NBCUniversal Formats, states, “Bringing Million Dollar Listing to India is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the aspirational world of luxury real estate in a market that appreciates success and ambition. Partnering with Sony LIV and EndemolShine India on the second international version of this format ensures the series will connect with audiences who share a passion for extraordinary properties and bold lifestyles. We can’t wait to see how this series resonates in such a vibrant and diverse country.”

“We are thrilled to bring the global success of Million Dollar Listing to India, which marks an exciting new chapter in our long-standing collaboration with Sony LIV. We are proud to offer a fresh and dynamic portrayal of the country’s booming real estate landscape. This show will not only reflect the aspirations of a rising new India but also introduce a completely new format that resonates with the evolving tastes of our diverse audience. At Banijay Asia, we are committed to expanding our content portfolio by continuously pushing creative boundaries”, says Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India.

‘Million Dollar Listings: India’ streaming soon only on Sony LIV.