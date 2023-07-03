Mimoh Chakraborty takes a strong stand against bullying

Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threat, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. This sort of oppression has become rampant in schools and everywhere else alike. Actor Mimoh Chakraborty takes a strong opposition against this and says that it should be nipped in the bud. During one of the interviews, the actor revealed one fact that really shocked us all.

Talking about his school days, the Haunted 3D actor spilled the beans about him being bullied as a kid in school. “I was always on the heavier side of the scale even as a child and that became a reason for the kids in my school to be mean to me. They used to bully me, make fun of me and made me feel conscious and bad about myself. I was called the ‘Idli Gunda’ which meant ‘Idli Fatso’. But this never stopped me from followingmg dreams and achieving what I was meant to. The best way to answer bullies is being the best at what you do and not giving them the win.”

When asked what kind of measures should be taken to avoid bullying in school, he says, “I think the atmosphere of a school should be made such that kindness prevails competition because kindness is the ultimate weapon against the ugliness of bullying. I believe there should be no more more bulluying in schools and facilities should be made to completely eradicate any possibility of such behavior. Proper security, good counseling and an approachable administration for students to come forward and share their complaints.”