Mini Films wraps the big schedule of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor

Mini Films is thrilled to announce the completion of the major schedule for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (AKG), a musical love story starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film has been generating significant buzz from the start, as it marks Vikrant’s major project following 12th Fail and will be Shanaya Kapoor’s grand debut.

Producer Mansi Bagla, who has been deeply involved in every stage of the film’s production, couldn’t stop praising Shanaya Kapoor’s talent and dedication. Mansi expressed her admiration, saying, “Shanaya is not only blessed with stunning looks but is also extremely talented. She brings an effortless charm to her performance which one will be able to witness on screen. Beyond being a promising actor, she is an even more wonderful human being- humble, hardworking, and eager to learn. It’s been a pleasure watching her grow through this journey, and I have no doubt she has a bright future ahead.”

Mansi, who previously worked with Vikrant Massey in Forensic, is excited about his role in AKG, calling it unique and one that will be loved by all. Mansi shares, “Vikrant is a star, and this film will only make his brilliance shine even brighter. You loved him in 12th Fail and Haseen Dilruba, and now you’ll be even more mesmerised by an even more intense side of him. He is an absolute dream to watch on screen, and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to collaborate on this project.”

Zee Studios and Mini Films released a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, with the cast and crew braving the cold in a foreign location.

The film is penned by Mansi Bagla and Niranjan Iyengar. The film brings together an incredible team under the banner of Mini Films with Mansi herself as the producer, Director Santosh Singh, actors Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, and music composer Vishal Mishra.

With AKG being a musical love story, the film boasts a breathtaking soundtrack composed by Vishal Mishra, adding depth to the emotions and treatment of the story. Shot across multiple stunning locations, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is going to be a visual spectacle.

Speaking about love in the context of the film, Mansi Bagla shared her philosophy, saying, “Love has to be selfless and pure, just like the emotions we’ve explored in this story. You cannot be 99% in love; you have to be 101%, giving it your all, without holding back. The film beautifully captures this essence of love- intense, unwavering, and deeply felt. And yes, I truly believe that everything is fair in love- I don’t believe in war. For me, love is everything, and that’s exactly what this film portrays.”