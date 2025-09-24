Minister Ghanshyam Shahi, ABVP Students applaud Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi in Lucknow

Ghanshyam Shahi, minister from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, recently attended a special screening of the inspiring film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi in Lucknow, accompanied by 100 ABVP students. The students praised the film and encouraged everyone to experience this remarkable story of dedication, service, and resilience.

Minister Shahi commented, “‘Ajey’ is not just a story on screen; it is a vivid portrayal of sacrifice, service, and national duty. Every scene reflects the power of determination and struggle, while the cinematic presentation deeply connects with the audience and delivers a message of inspiration.”

Adding an interesting aspect, the film beautifully captures the early life of Yogi Adityanath, including his college days and his participation in AVBP, giving audiences a closer look at the journey that shaped him into a leader.

Produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner and directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey portrays the extraordinary life of a common man who rises to become a revered yogi and an influential leader. The film features Anantvijay Joshi in the lead role, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Pawan Malhotra. Audiences have appreciated the film’s engaging narrative, emotional depth, and powerful performances.

The global success of the film marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, demonstrating that authentic and inspiring stories resonate with viewers worldwide. With the enthusiastic response in New York and California, the makers are optimistic about further international screenings and continued audience love. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is not just a film—it is a celebration of determination, faith, and inspiration that continues to captivate audiences globally.