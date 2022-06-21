Ministry of External Affairs celebrates International Yoga Day With Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai

Even the Indian monsoons could not dampen the enthusiasm of Yoga enthusiasts as foreign diplomats, expatriate community, and foreign students from over 30 countries participated in celebrating the International Day of Yoga organised by Ministry of External Affairs’ Mumbai Office – Videsh Bhawan.

In addition to the usual focus on Yoga, this year Videsh Bhavan wove in traditional sciences of Ayurveda and Vastu Shastra in the event to increase awareness about India’s traditional sciences. Renowned experts spoke on how practical tips to improve health and beauty through ayurveda and diet. The talk on how positive energy in living spaces can be increased using simple vastu tips also generated a lot of interest. Guests also had an opportunity to try out Made in India products at promotion stalls set up at the venue by over a dozen Indian companies in field of ayurveda, wellness, healthy eating, beauty products, tourism, khadi etc. The guests were also entertained with live Indian and fusion music throughout the event.

With an aim of organising the IDY at an iconic locations, Videsh Bhawan held the event at the historic Darbal Hall of the Raj Bhavan (Governor House). The Darbar Hall which oversees the Arabian sea has been a witness to several important moments in India’s history since the British times. Speaking at the event, Governor for Maharashtra and Goa Sri Bhagat Singh Koshyari emphasised the ever increasing relevance of Yoga in managing stress and leading ahealthy lifestyle. He also commended MEA for spreading Yoga in different corners of the world in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

Head of Videsh Bhawan Dr Rajesh Gawande added that Videsh Bhawan’s efforts to weave in other traditional sciences like ayurveda and vastushastra while promoting Yoga, resonates with PM Modi’s vision of promoting Indian sciences globally and making them commercially lucrative. Such events also help in resolutely establishing these science as a part of India’s heritage. At a time when the entire global discourse is centred around climate change and sustainable development, Indian traditional sciences provide effective solutions that are sustainable, natural, and environmentally friendly, he added.

The Videsh Bhavan is an integrated office of the MEA and houses its Branch Secretariat, Regional Passport Office, Protectorate of Emmigrants, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.